Bridgnorth protestors claim Stanmore development will increase flooding

Members of Save Bridgnorth Greenbelt Group took to the bridge in the town centre with signs and placards to voice their concerns over plans to build hundreds of homes and a large business site on greenbelt land in Stanmore.

The action group said Shropshire Council's plans to build 850 homes and a 28-hectare business site in Stanmore up until 2036, and 650 more homes post 2036, would cause a run-off of water and make river levels even higher.

One of the protestors was former Worfield Parish Councillor Mike Kendrick, who left his role on the authority claiming it was not actively engaging in the development consultation.

Based in Stanmore and inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation organisation, Mr Kendrick said: "Bridgnorth has seen some terrible flooding. Concreting over the greenbelt will just make it worse.

"Stanmore is on a hill and you don’t need a PhD to know water runs downhill.

"If we concrete over Stanmore, the rapid run-off will simply dump millions of gallons of extra water in the river.

"Shropshire Council has not produced the obligatory strategic environmental assessment for this site. This is unlawful and is indicative of its cavalier attitude in wanting to build excessive numbers of houses on inappropriate land.

"Bridgnorth residents are really worried about flood risk and they have a right to know what this development will mean."

Advertising

The latest development comes after support from Dr Andy Howard, who runs the Stanmore-based company, Landscape Research & Management, and criticised the plans which he said would increase flooding.

In response, Shropshire Council said various experts, including the Environment Agency, had been consulted over the impact of potential development.

Eddie West, interim planning policy and strategy manager, said: "As part of the Local Plan Review process Shropshire Council has considered potential site allocations against a range of issues, including their location in relation to defined flood zones and the likelihood of surface water flooding, and has consulted the Environment Agency on preferred proposals.

"There will be a further opportunity for communities to comment on proposed site allocations when the council consults on its draft Local Plan this summer."