'It is a lovely day to get in your canoe and come to the pub': South Shropshire town prepares to be split in two as flooding imminent

Residents of the south Shropshire town will brace for more flooding today after the river overflowed on Sunday and the owners of The Maltings Cafe could not get into work.

Steve Wilkinson, owner of The Maltings Cafe on the High Street, said he could not get to the cafe yesterday due to the river flooding the town.

"Yesterday we could not get to work because one side of the town is cut off from the other, but this morning it was OK," he said.

"We came in early just in case.

"It is inches away from flooding again. When it flooded yesterday it was fine at 8.15am, then by 9am it was flooded.

"The water is very fast rising. By 2.30pm in the afternoon, it was gone again.

"Whenever it floods, the main road is closed to stop people from trying to drive through it.

"People can't get from one side of the town to the other is the problem, but we will be open until 4pm today."

River about to go over the bridge in Clun. Local rivers all perilously high again. pic.twitter.com/LhqIwXm4vh — Fab Shropshire (@fabshropshire) February 24, 2020

Jack Limond, landlord of The White Horse, said everyone in the town is waiting for the floods to come.

"It is getting worse now and we suspect the river will be out very soon," he said. "It rises quite heavily.

"The river will be out within the hour. It is a waiting game. Fortunately a lot of people around here have 4 x 4's

"It is a lovely day to get in your canoe and come to the pub."

South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team's tweeted: "We continue to be called to vehicles breaking down in flood water.

"This particular stretch between Broome and Clungunford has claimed numerous cars of a certain German brand over this winter.

"Please be cautious of driving through flood water in cars."