River Severn warnings as Shrewsbury braced for further flooding

The River Severn at the Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury was rising with flooding expected this morning.

As the clearing up continued along the Seven and the River Teme, the Environment Agency said water levels were rising again.

Officials warned property, roads and farmland in around Shrewsbury at the Showground and The Quarry could be hit by flood waters.

Warnings were also made for the Severn at Pentre, Montford Bridge and upstream in mid Wales for much of the length of the river from Newtown and through Welshpool - including the sewage works at Dolfor.

There are flood warnings for the River Vyrnwy at Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley on the Teme at Knighton and the Dee at Llangollen and Bangor-on-Dee.

The rising river levels came as many residents businesses and organisations along the Severn were cleaning up after the floods brought by Storm Dennis.

Ironbridge Rowing Club members are now hoping there will not be a repeat of the flooding after spending all day yesterday cleaning out their boathouse.

Meanwhile, households hit by flooding will receive a £500 emergency payment and a council tax discount to help with the clean-up.

Telford and Wrekin Council announced the package of support for residents after 60 homes were flooded, mainly in Ironbridge.

Firms affected will receive a business rate discounts and help with applications for Government grants towards financial losses

Homes and businesses along the Wharfage, in Ironbridge, were evacuated amid the flooding threat from the River Severn.