Volunteers sought for south Shropshire tree planting scheme

The sustainability working group in Bishop's Castle is looking to carry out its climate and biodiversity action plan, which was requested by the town council.

One of the many issues explored is the 'greening' of Bishop's Castle and the surrounding areas.

The group is asking for volunteers to help plant 500 trees at Churchtown on Mainstone, midway between Bishop's Castle and Clun.

A landowner with 20 acres on Mainstone wants to plant trees in what was a conifer plantation. The space will be converted from a conifer wood to native broadleaf, rather than a newly-created woodland.

This will be part of a tree planting initiative that will eventually see 20 acres covered with 8,800 trees intended as long-term woodland.

For more information on how to get involved, contact tom@tomdavies.com