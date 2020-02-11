Ludlow activists in Valentine's Day protest march

As part of the Fridays For Future movement, Ludlow College students, Ludlow 21, and Ludlow and Leominster Extinction Rebellion (XR) are organising a strike to urge action on the climate crisis.

The groups aim to create a positive atmosphere, sharing the achievements of the Ludlow community while encouraging local government, institutions and residents to make changes.

There will be music, a march through town and an opportunity to hear from a range of speakers from students to business owners.

Clarion, the 15ft polar bear created by local artist Bamber Hawes, will also be joining the strike.

The march begins at 10.30am at Ludlow Brewery, culminating in the protest at 11.30am at Castle Square.

The protest is expected to last for about an hour and is part of Fridays For Future, an international student movement urging government and society to respond to the climate crisis.