Community garden to be wildlife haven

Montgomery's Whitegate Pool area has been a popular town site for many years and is now undergoing a makeover as volunteers try to restore it and bring wildlife back into the area.

The work has been led by former mayor Lionel Weaver, who set about restoring the site himself, with help from town volunteers.

One of the highlights of the area was the long bridge, but the structure had become rotten and unsafe, so parts of it were salvaged by Lionel and he now hopes to create two smaller bridges with the saved wood.

An on-site consultation by Mid Wales Wildlife Trust found that there could be work done to increase biodiversity and wildlife in the area as well.

Lionel said the work is well on its way and they want to make sure it is used to its best capacity.

"Mid Wales Wildlife Trust did a survey and said we needed more light so that is why we got a tree surgeon to come out and fell some trees that blocked too much light," he said.

"We want to use the site at its best capacity. Volunteers have always kept the area clear here and there but we want to make sure we are using it now to its full potential.

"It is predominantly used as a picnic area and schools used it a lot, sometimes people camped there. Since I have been working down there, I have seen a lot of wildlife, especially voles and frogs."

The volunteers hope to budget properly to hire a digger to help create a better path in the area as well.

"We have to be careful with any progress we do make to watch out for the wildlife," Lionel said.

"Montgomery Energy Group will look after it when it is done and do general maintenance.

"There is not too much work left to do and hopefully it will be done by summertime."