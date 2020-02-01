Bridgnorth Town Council to meet with Shropshire Council and Environment Agency over flood defence plans

Concerns had been raised over the lack of infrastructure to protect houses and roads around Bridgnorth following the town's worst flooding in nearly 20 years in 2019.

New plans put forward by Shropshire Council and the Environment Agency have identified more than 100 houses in and around the area as being at a high risk of flooding and in need of protection alongside the River Severn, River Worfe and Rea Brook.

The council said securing the project to implement flood defences depends on funding. Possible sources have so far been identified as Flood Defence Grant in Aid and Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) money.

See also:

John Bellis, Shropshire Council’s drainage and flood risk manager, said: “Shropshire Council is aware of the flood risk to properties in Bridgnorth from the River Severn and already works in partnership with the Environment Agency and Severn Trent Water to protect homes and infrastructure during flood events.

“Officers from Shropshire Council and the Environment Agency will be meeting with Bridgnorth Town Council to discuss the current arrangements for dealing with flood risk in the town and to explore opportunities to secure funding if an appropriate flood defence scheme can be identified.”

The proposals drafted by Shropshire Council state a six-year plan set to be published later this year by the Environment Agency includes protecting about 100 houses in the town centre and 18 properties in Ditton Priors.

Advertising

They also add that flood wardens, additional warnings and water-measuring gauges could be implemented in Worfield.

The partner project would be carried out by Severn Trent Water, Shropshire Council, Bridgnorth Town Council and the Environment Agency and is currently being priced up.

With the river peaking at 4.72 metres in October, benches could be seen floating down the street while the emergency services conducted multiple rescue missions.

Residents, businesses and councillors highlighted that while Ironbridge, Shrewsbury, Worcester and Bewdley have multi-million pound flood defences in place, Bridgnorth has been left to ride the wave.