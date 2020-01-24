Wildlife project to launch in Shropshire Hills

The project aims to create stepping stones and corridors for wildlife which will aim to maintain the special species that call the Shropshire Hills home.

It will look to link areas of heathland, flower-rich grasslands and broadleaved woodland by a network of wildlife-rich hedgerows, road verges, hillsides and streamside wetlands.

Public meetings are being held to discuss the plans, where interested people can find out more about the project.

Guest speaker, Peter Carty from the National Trust, will be in attendance to talk about habitats and wildlife of the Stepping Stones area and the importance of the project.

Community groups will also be at the meetings to explain what they are doing to benefit habitats and the potential opportunities for involvement.

The meetings are free and everyone is welcome. One will be held on Thursday, January 30 at 7.30pm in Norbury Village Hall. Alternative meetings will be held on Tuesday, February 10 at Pontesbury Public Hall and on Friday, February 13 at the National Trust tearoom, Carding Mill Valley.

For more information, contact Cath Landles on 01743 254742 or cath.landles@shropshire.gov.uk