Recycling in the spotlight at Newport talk

Newport & District Civic Society will host speaker Ruth Jones during its next meeting, which will take place at St Andrews Church Hall from 7.30pm on January 28.

Ms Jones is the communications and engagement office for Veolia Telford & Wrekin, based at Hortonwood, and will include information about how to use the recycling service, what happens to collected materials and also education and community initiatives delivered by Veolia.

Information about how recycling rates in the town compare to the national picture will be given, and attendees will also have the chance to ask questions.

All are welcome to attend. The evening is free to members and £2 for non-members. Money collected will be used to cover the costs of refreshments and hall hire costs.