Menu

Advertising

Air ambulance on scene after man falls from forklift truck in Telford

News | Published:

A man has fallen from a fork lift truck in Telford.

Paramedics and the Midlands Air Ambulance are currently on the scene at Station Road In Ketley

Murray MacGregor, a spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said the emergency services were called at about 9.36am to reports of a man, believed to be in his 50s who had fallen from a forklift truck.

Two ambulances and the air ambulance are currently at the scene and the incident is ongoing.

News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News