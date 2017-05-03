Advertising
Air ambulance on scene after man falls from forklift truck in Telford
A man has fallen from a fork lift truck in Telford.
Paramedics and the Midlands Air Ambulance are currently on the scene at Station Road In Ketley
Murray MacGregor, a spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said the emergency services were called at about 9.36am to reports of a man, believed to be in his 50s who had fallen from a forklift truck.
Two ambulances and the air ambulance are currently at the scene and the incident is ongoing.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.