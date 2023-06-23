Shrewsbury schools collaborate on commemorative mosaic

Staff and pupils from Meole Brace CofE Primary School and Nursery and Shrewsbury School with the mosaic

A new mosaic has been unveiled at Meole Brace CofE Primary School following a collaborative project with their pupils and art students from Shrewsbury School.

The mosaic, which includes the primary school’s values of ‘community, respect and perseverance’, is the result of more than three years of work that started in 2020 and continued after the pandemic.

Shrewsbury School creative arts students spent time each week teaching the younger pupils mosaic-making techniques to produce the piece, which this week was officially unveiled at the Primary School’s Coronation Garden.

The mosaic at Meole Brace CofE Primary

Shrewsbury School head of art Lucy Caddel said: “This mosaic was a pleasure to work on with our Shrewsbury School creative arts students, GCSE and A-level artists and art scholars between 2020 and 2021 over field days and Thursday afternoon sessions.

“We supported the primary school with resources and training in traditional Roman back-face mosaic-making - even making their own flour and water glue from a Roman recipe!

"In the concept design, we brought together the pre-Raphaelite style of the local Meole Brace church and the values of the school. The words ‘community’ ‘respect’ and ‘perseverance’ became even more significant through the pandemic.

"The mosaic is a great example of the creative outreach we are doing as a school and a really positive and truly collaborative piece. Everyone in the school from reception to year 6 was involved, as well as staff and parents.

"It’s fantastic to see it installed in the coronation garden at the school reception.”

Hayley Lakin, deputy headteacher at Meole Brace C of E Primary School and Nursery added: “Working with Lucy and the talented students from Shrewsbury School was a real treat for our pupils.

"They thoroughly enjoyed seeing their creative ideas come to life and incorporating our school's Christian values of Community, Respect and Perseverance.