Move over Sir – I’m in charge of school today

Principal for the day, year seven student Thomas Brumwell takes on the gown and strikes a pose outside school

Newport’s Burton Borough School has held its third annual takeover day, where pupils were given the chance to run the halls. The event, which coincided with national careers week, allowed students to apply for various jobs within the school.

Everything was up for grabs, from pastoral care to PE teacher, kitchen staff and even the principal.

The day provided a valuable insight into the real-world job market for pupils, who had the opportunity to participate in governor meetings, lead lessons and plan student policies. Children were required to undergo a full application and realistic interview process that included a grilling from the school governors.

Marking time for Zara Cole, 11, in her teaching role

Applications opened in December for pupils to bid for jobs spanning the whole school, from cooks and teachers right to the top job.

"Every single job is up for grabs," Burton Borough's lead practitioner in whole school teaching and learning, Lisa Kane said: "They could apply for whatever they wanted to apply for.

"Whether they fancied being the principal, teacher, admin staff, kitchen staff or taking on a pastoral role. There were jobs available all across the school."

Evan Kendal in his role as vice principal - inclusion

Lisa added: "After shortlisting, the students had to have an interview with myself and the chair and vice-chair of governors.

"They had a notification if they were successful, we might have offered them a different role they were more suited to, or given them feedback to help them improve.

"One student that had received feedback, reapplied and was given of the senior roles."

Gracie Ainsworth, 12, leads a PE lesson

While the students and teachers both embrace the opportunity to switch roles, the day provides an important insight into their futures for the youngsters.

Lisa said: "They're doing real life jobs. Some of them have been in a senior leadership team meeting this morning, they've been discussing student policies, there's a governors' meeting later.

"It's been really good, they're really excited."

Henry Cooper, aged, 11 becomes a teacher for the day as he takes a lesson at Burton Borough School

Seb Reynolds, 12, becomes a PE teacher for the day