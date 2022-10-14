Palethorpes Bakery inspiring children to think about future careers

Staff and pupils at Longlands Primary School in Market Drayton

Children at Longlands Primary School, aged five to seven, attended an assembly led by employees at Palethorpes Bakery who talked through the different job roles at the site in Market Drayton.

Staff at the bakery, which is part of The Compleat Food Group, talked through the process of making savoury rolls, pies, pastries and slices for its own label, supermarkets and brands such as Wall’s Pastry and Pork Farms.

The key focus of the event was to emphasise the importance of STEM knowledge – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – and skills required for these positions.

Pupils were then tasked with designing their own themed product and the winner was Caoimhe Murphy, who was awarded a baking kit complete with chef’s hat, apron, rolling pin, chocolate chips and cookie cutters.

Shortlisted entries were also given a Betty Crocker baking mix and a voucher for a selection of bakes from the bakery.

Lisa Millington, headteacher at Longlands Primary School, said: “We were thrilled to welcome the Palethorpes team to Longlands Primary School as we are always keen to strengthen our links with the community.

"We believe that it is vital for children to learn about local companies and the roles that are involved.

“The children loved learning about the various careers available in the industry and the jobs they can aspire to in the future, as well as having lots of fun designing their own products for the competition."

Leanne Massey, senior HR manager at Palethorpes Bakery said: “It’s extremely important at The Compleat Food Group that we support the communities in which we operate in, we couldn’t be more pleased with our latest careers event at Longlands Primary School.

“It’s important to teach children about what great careers there are in the food industry, encourage them to study STEM subjects and inspire the next generation of food manufacturers.

"The children were really engaged. What’s more, their designs were brilliant and so creative.

“Congratulations to our winner Caoimhe with their design of a sausage and bacon roll covered in sweetcorn, and to all of the children for taking part – we certainly have some future food innovators in the town.”