Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pupils' career ideas can take off after RAF Cosford museum fun

By Nathan RoweTelfordSchool eventsPublished: Last Updated: Comments

More than 1,000 children have taken part in a day full of workshops, demonstrations and activities at RAF Cosford.

Theo Griffiths, aged 10, with Andy Collins from the Red Arrows team
Theo Griffiths, aged 10, with Andy Collins from the Red Arrows team
Lia Stringer and Bella Heathcock with flight lieutenant Michelle Randall
Lia Stringer and Bella Heathcock with flight lieutenant Michelle Randall
Ten-year-old Lucas Cartlidge from Penkridge Middle School
Ten-year-old Lucas Cartlidge from Penkridge Middle School
Children from St Margaret’s CE School at Hasbury meet SPOT the robot dog
Children from St Margaret’s CE School at Hasbury meet SPOT the robot dog
John Hartley from Squirrel Learning with pupils
John Hartley from Squirrel Learning with pupils

'Forces in STEM' is a large-scale science, technology, engineering, and maths event which took place at the RAF Museum Midlands on Wednesday.

The museum was closed to the public on the day, and open exclusively for Forces in STEM attendees.

More than 1,100 children, including school and home-educated children in years 5 and 6 were in attendance.

Children from St Margaret’s CE School at Hasbury meet SPOT the robot dog
Theo Griffiths, aged 10, with Andy Collins from the Red Arrows team

Jack Rowley, RAF museum access and learning officer said: “Forces in STEM demonstrates the exciting opportunities a career in STEM can offer young people, by encouraging creative thinking and sparking curiosity.

“Delivered in partnership by the RAF Museum and Royal Air Force, the event brings together leading experts from the aerospace and STEM industry.

“More than 1,100 school students and home educators from across the Midlands joined us on the day, for the chance to speak to the experts and get a taste for the STEM work they do.

Lia Stringer and Bella Heathcock with flight lieutenant Michelle Randall
John Hartley from Squirrel Learning with pupils

“We hope getting hands-on with STEM activities has inspired the next generation to consider this as a career path in the future.”

Jointly organised by the RAF Museum’s Access and Learning team and the RAF Youth STEM team, the day consisted of workshops, demonstrations, and activities across the entire museum site for students to learn from in a fun and engaging way.

The event also had fantastic support from many organisations and industry leaders across the aerospace and STEM spectrum.

Wing Commander Russ Barnes of the RAF Youth STEM team said: “The Royal Air Force is proud to be working in partnership with the RAF Museum to provide such an exciting free opportunity for over 1,100 young people to explore the opportunities STEM has to offer.

"Building on the successful event delivered in 2021, Forces in STEM 2022 sees an even wider range of exhibitors providing stimulating workshops, shows and drop-in activities to engage and inspire a future generation.”

School events
Education
News
Albrighton & Cosford
Telford
Local Hubs
Attractions
Entertainment
Theatre & Comedy
Telford entertainment
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News