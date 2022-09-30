Pupils' career ideas can take off after RAF Cosford museum fun

Theo Griffiths, aged 10, with Andy Collins from the Red Arrows team Lia Stringer and Bella Heathcock with flight lieutenant Michelle Randall Ten-year-old Lucas Cartlidge from Penkridge Middle School Children from St Margaret’s CE School at Hasbury meet SPOT the robot dog John Hartley from Squirrel Learning with pupils

'Forces in STEM' is a large-scale science, technology, engineering, and maths event which took place at the RAF Museum Midlands on Wednesday.

The museum was closed to the public on the day, and open exclusively for Forces in STEM attendees.

More than 1,100 children, including school and home-educated children in years 5 and 6 were in attendance.

Jack Rowley, RAF museum access and learning officer said: “Forces in STEM demonstrates the exciting opportunities a career in STEM can offer young people, by encouraging creative thinking and sparking curiosity.

“Delivered in partnership by the RAF Museum and Royal Air Force, the event brings together leading experts from the aerospace and STEM industry.

“More than 1,100 school students and home educators from across the Midlands joined us on the day, for the chance to speak to the experts and get a taste for the STEM work they do.

“We hope getting hands-on with STEM activities has inspired the next generation to consider this as a career path in the future.”

Jointly organised by the RAF Museum’s Access and Learning team and the RAF Youth STEM team, the day consisted of workshops, demonstrations, and activities across the entire museum site for students to learn from in a fun and engaging way.

The event also had fantastic support from many organisations and industry leaders across the aerospace and STEM spectrum.

Wing Commander Russ Barnes of the RAF Youth STEM team said: “The Royal Air Force is proud to be working in partnership with the RAF Museum to provide such an exciting free opportunity for over 1,100 young people to explore the opportunities STEM has to offer.