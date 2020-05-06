Watch: Telford primary school staff encourage pupils to 'reach for the stars' with lockdown video

Menu

By Daniel Morris | Telford | School events | Published:

Staff at a Telford primary academy have created a video for pupils to encourage them to "keep smiling" during lockdown.

A still from the video

Every single team member at Redhill Primary Academy, Priorslee, took part in the video which is set to a backing track of S Club 7's song Reach, and features them miming along to the song while dancing around their homes and gardens.

Guest appearances were made by staff members' children and pets in the 4 minute 10 second video, which ends with a message of "keep reaching, keep smiling, stay safe".

Watch the video here:

Redhill Primary Academy Lockdown 2020

Member of the academy's nursery team, Kerry Giles, said: "The staff have been working through lockdown to look after other amazing key workers' children, and have also been sending work home for children to complete in home school.

"Each and every one of the staff has made the effort to make this video using props, make up, costumes, their dogs – even a drone was used.

"During lockdown some of the staff have also had babies, which they have proudly shared on the video.

"We have already had over 4,000 views on social media with comments of thanks saying how the video has made the children smile.

"We are one big amazing team at Redhill Primary Academy and are all proud to be part of the team. We miss the children so much and we hope we will be reunited with them soon."

Daniel Morris

By Daniel Morris
Features Writer and Sub Editor - @DanMorrisWriter

