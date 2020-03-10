Authors visit Telford school to spread the joy of reading

Hadley Learning Community (HLC) welcomed M G Leonard and Sam Sedgman, authors of The Highland Flacon Thief, to the school as part of World Book Day.

Pupils were treated to a presentation by the popular authors alongside the chance to meet them in the school library in the afternoon.

Coinciding with World Book Dy the day before, Hannah Bradshaw, the reading co-ordinator at HLC, said the children enjoyed the book-themed week.

"We were thrilled to have welcomed authors, M G Leonard and Sam Sedgman, who have written The Highland Falcon Thief, to our school on Friday afternoon.

"Waterstones selected the text as their book of the month for February. This was a fantastic opportunity for the children to hear a presentation delivered by the authors, alongside the chance to meet and greet them in our library after school, with the offer to buy the book.

"We value our collaboration with HLC secondary school to deliver the author workshop across years four, five, six and seven."

Pupils at HLC enjoyed a week full of reading activities, which Hannah said are part of a new initiative at the school to encourage reading among younger children.

She added: "Thursday's World Book Day involved all children and staff attending school in pyjamas to enjoy a 'bedtime story' themed day, complete with cookies and milk.

"Staff and children enjoyed sharing stories throughout the day. Through our relationship with Button and Bear bookshop in Shrewsbury, HLC Primary gifted all 601 students in school with their own book to keep, in addition to the £1 book token.

"We are passionate for children to own and grow their personal reading collection and encourage our pupils to steer their reading journey with independence and enthusiasm."