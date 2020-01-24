Newport pupils strap on their boots for £1.25 million pavilion upgrade

Students at Haberdashers' Adams took part in the walk to raise the remaining £350,000 needed for the building work. The school has already raised £900,000 for the project.

Building work, which has already started in the grounds of Longford Hall, could grind to a halt if the total amount cannot be raised.

The school's Games department came up with the idea of the walk in order to find a way for the pupils to contribute to the campaign.

Headmaster Gary Hickey said: "This is the pupils’ opportunity to help raise the money we need to complete the pavilion at Longford.

"The new pavilion will provide the sort of facilities our pupils deserve including changing rooms suitable for year groups and teams, working showers and toilets and a treatment room. Pupils have been busy raising sponsorship money from their friends and family and the walk is a culmination of their efforts.

"There’s a great atmosphere and the pupils are encouraging each other and the staff to complete the 14 miles. We need to raise the final £350,000 to complete the building. This is in addition to the £940,000 we already raised via a government grant and donations from parents and former pupils.”

The pavilion had needed to be replaced for many years, before work began over the summer holidays.

The original structure was built in the 1960s, and had holes in the wall, no working showers and no facilities for the school's sixth form girls.

Longford Hall and grounds are Grade II* listed, so work on the pavilion was also limited by what materials could be used.