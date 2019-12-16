Schoolchildren spread Christmas cheer with card competition

Three lucky winners from Pontesbury C of E Primary School put in hard work and extra effort to come out top in the competition to design this year's Christmas card for Picardy Homes.

All the children at the school could enter the festive colouring-in competition, with Picardy Homes director Richard Cambray attending to announce the winners at the school's Christmas carol assembly.

Mr Cambray said he found it hard to pick three winners from the bundle of creative entries.

"The children have all done a fantastic job and we are very grateful to them for all of their hard work," he said.

"We were spoilt for choice. Looking for a design that was very bright and cheerful for our Christmas Card, we whittled the entries down to give us the perfect one."

The winner was Oscar Williams, aged nine-and-a-half, who designed a picturesque Christmas scene on his entry.

Oscar said that his inspiration for his design was to capture the feeling of excitement that people feel on Christmas Day.

The two runners up for the competition were Tibby Booth, aged five, and Evie Edwards, aged seven.

All three children were presented with book tokens as prizes.

Picardy Homes are currently developing homes in Pontesbury and wanted to involve the local school in the project that will see the cards sent out across the UK, spreading Christmas cheer far and wide.