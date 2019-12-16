Menu

Advertising

Schoolchildren spread Christmas cheer with card competition

By Charlotte Bentley | Pontesbury | School events | Published:

Schoolchildren near Shrewsbury have been helping to spread some Christmas cheer by designing Christmas cards for a local home developers.

Picardy Homes Director Richard Cambray with the three winners from Pontesbury C of E Primary School

Three lucky winners from Pontesbury C of E Primary School put in hard work and extra effort to come out top in the competition to design this year's Christmas card for Picardy Homes.

All the children at the school could enter the festive colouring-in competition, with Picardy Homes director Richard Cambray attending to announce the winners at the school's Christmas carol assembly.

Mr Cambray said he found it hard to pick three winners from the bundle of creative entries.

"The children have all done a fantastic job and we are very grateful to them for all of their hard work," he said.

"We were spoilt for choice. Looking for a design that was very bright and cheerful for our Christmas Card, we whittled the entries down to give us the perfect one."

The winner was Oscar Williams, aged nine-and-a-half, who designed a picturesque Christmas scene on his entry.

Oscar said that his inspiration for his design was to capture the feeling of excitement that people feel on Christmas Day.

The two runners up for the competition were Tibby Booth, aged five, and Evie Edwards, aged seven.

All three children were presented with book tokens as prizes.

Picardy Homes are currently developing homes in Pontesbury and wanted to involve the local school in the project that will see the cards sent out across the UK, spreading Christmas cheer far and wide.

School events Education News Pontesbury Shrewsbury Local Hubs Editor's Picks Trending Topics
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News