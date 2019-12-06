Students raise funds for African school

When donating the latest cheque to the Ebo Town Community Nursery School in The Gambia, Concord College 6.2 student Pepita Alex, 17, said it made her realise how lucky she was to have such a necessity – a roof and how much of an impact the simple things make to our lives.

She added: “I am very delighted to have been able to make a difference to the children’s lives in the Ebo Town community.

“By collectively providing them with shelter and, more importantly, a place to further their education.”

Concord’s latest donation of £3,800 to the nursery school project in The Gambia will provide vital funds to build a roof for the school.

The money was raised largely through second hand book sales involving the library department as well as current and former students who donated their old textbooks and revision guides.

The latest fundraising through the second hand book sales brings the total donated by Concord to just over £10,000 since the project was set up in 2016.

Paula Howells, founder of the project said: “I would like to thank Concord so much for the latest kind donation as well as for those in previous years. Sponsors enable us to keep doing the work we do.

“It makes such a difference in supporting children, their education and opportunities as well as their families. The roof is going on and the dream is coming true – thanks to all the hard work happening at Concord.”

Student Anna Zhang, 16, who spoke to Paula, said: “I initially did not know how much of a difference we would be making to the Ebo Town community project.

“However, after seeing photos and hearing Paula say how the money we have raised will really make lives better for the little children and their families, I was genuinely touched and feel truly happy for them inside my heart.

“This made me realise that small actions really matter and make such a difference.”

Anyone interested in donating and supporting the project can visit the Ebo Town website or email ebotowncommunitynurseryschool@outlook.com