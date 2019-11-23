School in the running for top awards

The nominations for the 2020 TES Independent School Awards have been announced and Shrewsbury School is in the running for the Boarding School of the Year Award and the Creativity Award.

The TES (The Times Educational Supplement) Awards recognise the most outstanding independent schools from across the country.

Headmaster Leo Winkley said: “We are thrilled to be shortlisted for two TES Independent Schools Awards 2020. As a thriving full-boarding school, we believe in serious fun. Each seven-day working week is packed with opportunity in an environment that is both challenging and kind. The community spirit enjoyed and created by all our girls and boys, whether boarders or day pupils, is really special.

“To be recognised as a school of creativity is testimony to the long heritage of innovation and independent thinking that inspired the creators of Private Eye and the work of Charles Darwin and many other former pupils of the school who have led lives of purpose and spirit.

“We will continue to pursue our unique model of whole person education, working to make these life-enhancing opportunities available to a wider range of pupils through our transformative bursaries programme.”

TES editor Ann Mroz said: “The Independent schools in this country are truly exceptional. And those that have earned a place on the TES Independent School Awards shortlist are a cut above the rest. We received an unparalleled number of entries this year, all of which were first rate. The schools that have been shortlisted should be proud - it's a remarkable achievement."