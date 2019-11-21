Schoolchildren bury time capsule at housing development near Market Drayton

Boys and girls were selected from St James' Church of England Primary School to leave various items in a time capsule, which has been buried under the Anwyl Homes Heathfields development plot in Audlem.

The seven and eight-year-old left stories, poems and pictures in the stainless steel capsule, with the open piece of land set to house the capsule for many years to come.

Sales manager for the site, Thomas Bradley, said: "It was a pleasure to invite the children from St James’ Primary to Heathfields to be part of this project and leave a lasting legacy at the development.

Compiling

"They had clearly worked hard in school compiling a collection of different items for the time capsule, which was great to see, and I am sure the visit is something they will talk about for a long time."

With the help of site manager Carl Noble and homes advisor Michelle Underwood, the Year Three students buried the capsule on an open piece of land during a ceremony.

The headteacher of St James', Andrew Parry said: "With the school located just a short walk from Heathfields, the children have watched impressive progress at the Anwyl development, seeing first-hand how houses are built and the creation of a new community.

"The children were excited to visit the development and take part in this project, popping their stories, poems and pictures in the time capsule and burying it in the ground for other children to find in years to come."

Heathfields development, which was given the green light back in 2016, has plans for 120 new properties across three fields, which includes three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Report by Daniel Cox