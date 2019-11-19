School celebrates winning top award

Adcote School, at Little Ness, won the accolade at the Independent Schools Association (ISA) annual awards.

The non-selective all-girl’s school, which caters for students aged 7 to 18, was one of 14 winners who were awarded trophies out of 41 finalists from across the country.

The Academic Innovation and Achievement Award, in the Junior and Prep School category, was awarded for the school’s unique CLEAR Learning programme.

CLEAR Learning aims to develop in all students across the school, the core values of ‘confidence, leadership, engagement, achievement and resilience’ and is woven into the curriculum and every part of school life.

The programme, introduced in September 2018, includes wide-ranging initiatives that introduce students to challenging new learning and adventure tasks and experiences that test their initiative, creativity, team building, resolve, social skills and endurance.

Headmistress Diane Browne said receiving the award was “one of the proudest moments of her career”.

“We are thrilled that the judges honoured us with this prestigious award. It’s very exciting to be recognised as one of the best in the country,” she said.

“We all think that our CLEAR learning programme is innovative and enormously beneficial for our students. The award marks another milestone in Adcote’s remarkable transition.”

The awards ceremony, held at Oulton Hall, in Leeds, was hosted by former Team GB sprinter, World Championship gold medallist and Olympic legend Derek Redmond.

He inspired delegates with his personal story of how perseverance and mental strength can conquer the hardest of times.