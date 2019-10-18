Entrepreneur Mo Chaudry back at Telford school

Mo, whose business empire includes Waterworld in Stoke on Trent, will be helping to hand out the awards at Charlton School in Wellington on October 24.

He said: “It is a great honour and privilege to have been invited to a school which has played such a pivotal role in my family’s education.

“I want to emphasise to students that they must always strive to achieve their dreams, and never be distracted from their ambitions by setbacks.

“Everyone has setbacks – it’s what you learn from them for the future that really matters, and makes the difference.”

Mo, who was raised in Telford, has family connections with the school – his sister and nephew are both former pupils.

He was also guest speaker at Telford College’s presentation evening earlier this year. Mo was a student at the college’s former King Street campus during his teenage years.

Charlton School principal Andrew McNaughton said: “We think Mo’s story will be inspirational to all of the students, parents and staff that are attending our presentation evening.

“His early life story is representative of many students in Charlton and our local community. Moving to Wellington shortly after arriving in the UK, he grew up in the community our school serves.

“From very humble beginnings and speaking very little English, he worked tirelessly through school, college and university, he took this philosophy of hard work into his early career, quickly establishing himself in the financial advice industry."