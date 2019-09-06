New principal announced for college

A successor to current principal of Concord College, has been announced.

When Neil Hawkins when he steps down his successor will be Dr Michael Truss, currently Deputy Head (Academic) at Barnard Castle.

Chairman of Concord College Trustees, Dr Iain Bride, explained that owing to family commitments Dr Truss will not commence his duties until September 1 2021.

Mr Hawkins, who has held the post as Concord Principal since 2005, is to become Global Principal of Concord College International (CCIL) with responsibility for developing further partner schools overseas, which will be of direct benefit to Concord.

Dr Bride said Mr Hawkins had agreed to remain in post until Dr Truss can fulfil his new duties.

He added that the Board of Trustees had gone through an ‘extensive process’ to seek Mr. Hawkins’ successor and that Dr Truss had impressed with his enthusiasm for teaching and his focus on individual students as well being ‘very much in sympathy’ with the ethos of Concord.

“In addition to his evident academic background,” said Dr Bride, “he is enthusiastic about outdoor education and has a strong background in sport. He is married with two teenage children and we believe that he and his wife will continue to develop the warmth and community spirit which Concord embodies.”

Dr Truss has a First Class MPhys degree in Physics from Oxford and a PhD in Theoretical Astrophysics from Leicester followed by Postdoctoral Research at St Andrews and a Teaching Fellowship at Durham.

He decided to move into teaching Mathematics in 2007 at Bedales School where he subsequently became Head of Academic Enrichment. In 2015 he moved to Barnard Castle School.