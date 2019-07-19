Glamour of the proms for Shropshire pupils

Year 11 students saw out their final term at secondary school in style.

And as schools mark the end of the school year, the traditional leavers’ parties have brought welcome trade to venues across the region.

The prom provides much-needed relaxation for those who have completed their GCSEs. And, arriving at hotels and venues in a whole host of vehicles, they all made sure their night was one to remember.

Some of the students from Church Stretton

Students from The Corbet School at Baschurch enjoyed a night of food and music at the Hawkstone Park Hotel. The sun shone as they made their way to the venue near Prees in vehicles including a downhill mountain bike and a flash sports car.

Over at the Priory School in Shrewsbury, students enjoyed an evening at Shrewsbury Town Football Club’s stadium on Oteley Road.

Albrighton Hotel in Shrewsbury was the venue for Belvidere School’s prom. Once again students arrived on bikes and other interesting forms of transportation.

Nathan Hester, Matty Lohan, Sam Matthews, Hew Barker and Lewis Gutteridge with a vintage Fergie TE20 tractor at Burton Borough School

Teenagers from Haberdashers’ Adams Grammar were guests at the Telford Hotel and Golf resort, where conferencing and events manager Bridget Parton has made sure every last detail is just right for their big night.

Ms Parton said proms had become an important season, bringing in important revenue. She said: “We have a couple of schools that keep coming back year after year. In fact one has already booked for next year.

“We have proms ranging from 95 people to 230. It is so lovely to see the students turn up on the night. They are genuinely so excited and look amazing in their beautiful dresses and suits – and the trouble they go to for the occasion is amazing It is really lovely to play a part in that.

“The students really get involved in organising the prom, from choosing the themes right down to the menus. We like to do our bit to make it even more special.”