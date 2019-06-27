That’s a wrap, girls, as school near Oswestry gears up for fundraiser

Pupils at a small primary school near Oswestry have been busy getting ready for their annual fundraising event on Sunday.

Llangedwyn School will be welcoming Fireman Sam, the Porthywaen Junior Band and Timberjacks to the fun day on the school field.

There will be local produce and crafts on sale, as well as the Wrightway Football and a teddy tombola.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the day with Pimms and strawberries.

Money raised by the event will go to buying computer tablets to help the pupils with their studies.

To prepare for the event, pupils have been busy making crafts including bunting and ribbon garlands.

Opportunities

Local company Simply Ribbons, run by Jo Moller, has brought the members of the community and school children together by providing bunting kits for a joint project to decorate the field for the summer fair.

Teacher Lisa Griffiths said: “It is vital for schools, parents, families, and communities work together. As a small rural school we have an open door policy and are always looking for ways to give our children a wealth of opportunities.

"Simply Ribbons have given the opportunity for pupils to see how important working together within the community is.”