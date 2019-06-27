100th anniversary celebrations for Newport Girls’ High School

Old girls and their families will be welcome to an open day on Saturday, when memorabilia from the school’s history will be on show following months of research by staff, students and members of Newport History Society.

The idea of a school for girls in Newport raised eyebrows 100 years ago but the school has endured and prospered, educating generations of young women.

Ann-Marie Davies, the longest-serving member of staff, has helped a taskforce of pupils unearth the secrets of the school in time for the Wellington Road school’s centenary event.

It began as a tiny grammar school for girls, catering for children from the town itself. Mysteries that have arisen in the course of the girls’ investigations are old pictures with boys sitting in classes, which suggest that lessons were not always for girls only.

Another is lyrics to a school song that nobody can remember the music for, so new music is being composed for the lyrics as part of the celebrations.

Today there are 570 girls at the school and the head teacher is Michael J Scott.

The school proudly unveiled its new sixth form centre last summer, adding an extra six classrooms, a new study area with a cafe bar and a reception.

The Newport Girls' High School Centenary Celebration open day will get under way at 10am on Saturday at the school.