Potty for pothole-fillers - Shropshire pupils meet the vehicles they named

In a competition earlier this year, children were invited to suggest names for the two Roadmaster vehicles, and the winning suggestions were Fill.I.Am and Harry Pothole.

On Thursday, Fill.I.Am paid a visit to Oxon Primary School in Shrewsbury to meet the Year 6 pupils that came up with his name, and to give them a chance to find out how the Roadmasters treat potholes across the county.

And on Friday, Harry Pothole visited Footsteps Nursery in Oswestry to meet some of the youngsters that chose his name.

Both vehicles were accompanied by their drivers.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Thank you again to all the children who suggested names for our Roadmasters, especially those who picked the winning names.

"I’m really pleased that Harry Pothole and Fill.I.Am are now out and about tackling potholes across the county.”

Roadmasters use compressed air to blow water or dirt out of a pothole that needs repairing and then fill it with hot bitumen and chippings. The repair is compacted by a roller and sealed with a layer of surface dressing – meaning a better quality of repair.