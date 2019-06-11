Pals in Wrekin challenge for Telford schoolgirl Hope, 12

Harvey Robinson and Lewis Evans, both 13, are set to walk the Wrekin five times in a day for Charlton School classmate Hope Moorman, 12, who had to have four rounds of brain surgery after collapsing in March.

She suffered subdural empyema, a dangerous condition in which pus gets onto the brain, and has had to learn to walk and talk again.

Thankfully, she is on the mend, and was all smiles last week. That's down in no small part to the lads, who have been there to support her.

Hope Moorman, 12, is recovering in hospital

Harvey's mum Kerry said: "At first I was worried that I was going to have to prepare him for the worst. We didn't know if she was going to recover.

"He was starting to get quite angry and upset. He couldn't concentrate at school. But luckily, things are looking up. He just wants to do something to help her because he has felt helpless.

"I'm really proud of them both, it's a lovely idea."

She added: "They're just friends from school. They're always playing Xbox and laughing.

Advertising

"So far they've raised £270.

"Hopefully the money will support her for whatever she needs. It would be nice if it could go towards a holiday for them, it's been a hard time. They're been through an absolute nightmare."

Hope's mum Jeannine said: "Harvey's been amazing, bless him. They are constantly on the phone to each other. Lots of people have been helping out and raising money."

Harvey and Lewis are planning on taking on the challenge on June 30. To support their fundraising efforts, visit: uk.gofundme.com/raising-money-for-my-friend-that-had-brain-surge