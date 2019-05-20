Church Stretton youngsters pitch in for teepee fun

The Little Acorns, in Rushbury, spent a year fundraising to purchase the cone-shaped tent.

The nursery is based within Rushbury C of E Primary School and the teepee has been put up within the Forest School, a woodland area for youngsters to experience outdoor hands-on learning.

One parent, Kim Kite, did a sponsored trek of the Himalayas, and Sarah Grant hosted a cheese and wine party.

Manager Elaine Ockenden said it was a “dream come true” for the children.

“We are thrilled with the beauty and simplicity of our teepee, which fits in perfectly with the natural environment,” she said. “It will have many uses, enabling us to access an outdoor classroom come rain or shine.”

It was erected in half a day by suppliers World Tents, with help from the Little Acorns team. Ceri Wilson, pre-school chairwoman and Forest School leader for the Rushbury school, added: “This is a great asset to both Little Acorns and Rushbury Primary School. It will provide a calm, relaxing environment to promote the children’s wellbeing and learning.”

The teepee has two smoke flaps and is made from flame retardant material so it is possible to heat the tent and cook inside it.