These Shropshire pupils get a pizza the action

The children at Stoke-on-Tern Primary School at Stoke-on-Tern, near Market Drayton, enjoyed a film and arts activities at a fundraising event held by the school's Parent Teacher Association.

They were fed thanks to more than 60 suppers donated by the Newcott Chip Shop at Tern Hill, and the money raised from the event will go towards one class's trip to the Jodrell Bank Discovery Centre in Cheshire.

Bal Singh, from Newcott Fish & Chips, with Carter Cructhley and Liora Gonemaituba

Lynda Plews of the PTA said: "The older children watched a movie and the younger children did colouring and craft activities.

"The event ran from 3.15pm to 5pm and all the children had a meal box, with chicken nuggets and chips, sausage and chips or pizza and chips, supplied from Newcott at 4.30pm.

"Over 60 meals were donated and the PTA charged for each child, which raised £230."

Jodrell Bank

As part of their studies on space this term, Hawkstone Class from the school will visit Jodrell Bank this Thursday.

The science centre hosts the giant Lovell Telescope, 35-acre gardens including an apiary, and various learning resources.