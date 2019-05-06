More Teford pupils to join run after funding boost

Telford & Wrekin Council's Get Telford Active grant will fund 400 more pupils to take part in the Telford & Wrekin Primary Schools Half Marathon, aimed at getting students aged four to 11 to run 12 miles.

The initiative was one of 20 schemes to receive funding, and will see young people finish their cumulative 12 miles at an event in Oakengates.

Taking place on June 15, the final event at Oakengates Athletic Track already has more than 240 children signed up.

Schools Half Marathon race director Joe Williams, said: "We are thrilled to receive the Community Events Grant for Schools Half Marathon from Telford & Wrekin Council.

"The funding will enable many children who would not have otherwise been able to take part in the Telford & Wrekin Primary Schools Half Marathon to now do so.

"We are grateful for the support from the council and for the very positive response that we have received from sports businesses and the running industry."

Liz Noakes, director of public health at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: "This year will be an exciting time for people in Telford as community groups, like Schools Half Marathon, have been provided with grants to hold more than 20 events and activities especially designed to help inactive people develop a love for activity.

"Each event has been developed by people in communities directly for the residents around them, providing exactly what’s needed for each unique area.

Advertising

"There will be something for everyone from BMX sessions, to gentle walks, couch to 5k sessions and many other types of activity.

"We are very lucky to have many passionate people in our communities, volunteers who want to make a difference to where we live and work with us to create a better borough.

"I’m looking forward to a year of people from all over Telford & Wrekin joining in and getting active together."

The first official Schools Half Marathon took place in June 2018 in Shropshire as part of Shrewsbury Half Marathon weekend.

Schools Half Marathon is now a stand-alone event and part of the nationwide Schools Running Movement by UK Run Events.