Prep pupils gain musical scholarships

Prestfelde pupils, Rose Farquharson, Oliver Cool and James Gibbon who are all in year 8, were all successful in their recent auditions and impressed with their musicianship and skills in various musical disciplines.

Rose played Mozart’s well known Allegro Rondo from a Mozart concerto as one of her pieces on French horn. She also played piano and there was further Mozart on offer in her singing.

Oliver, 13, played tenor saxophone – classical and jazz, and then offered a Grade 8 piano performance.

James, who has been Prestfelde’s Head of Choir and treble soloist this year, won a Choral Scholarship, singing music including “On the street where you live” from “My Fair Lady”.

Prestfelde’s Head of Music, Jeremy Lund, was very pleased with the results: “Once again, Prestfelde’s children have been more than competitive in a strong field, reflecting our aim not just to teach music, but to teach children how to be musicians. They all thoroughly deserve their success, and can now look forward to a busy and inspiring future at their senior school.”