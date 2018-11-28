Artist's creation brightens up school near Ludlow- with pictures

Bitterley CE School recently had a new outdoor area built for sporting events and outdoor assemblies, but staff and pupils felt the back of the stand, which faced towards the school building, could do with brightening up.

They enlisted the help of London-based 'Leonora', whose niece is a pupil at the school.

Headteacher Will Davies said: "She is used to painting four-storey buildings in San Francisco and things like that, her work is amazing.

"It was fantastic that she agreed to do it, and at a fraction of the price. It took her about 20 days over the summer.

"We asked the children what they wanted and they came up with lots of ideas like the village church, Ludlow Castle."

The mural at Bitterley CE School

The mural also features pupils playing and relaxing, along with wildlife, nature, and the messages of resilience, independence and courage.

Leonora was back in Bitterley to join the school community in a celebration of the mural's completion.

Advertising

"The children love it," said Mr Davies.

"One of them summed it up, saying you can sit in front of it and go into a fantasy land.

"Each time you look at it again you notice something different.

"We all want to say a big thank you to Leonora, she has gone well above our expectations."