Nursery near Shrewsbury given 'requires improvement' rating after recent Ofsted inspection

Hillside House Nursery in Hook-A-Gate, that received top marks at its previous inspection, has been slapped with a 'requires improvement' rating following a recent visit in September.

Ofsted said recent staff changes have disrupted the nursery's "key-person system", meaning there are frequent changes in the staff caring for babies.

In a report published on Wednesday (October 8), the inspector also found that staff do not always understand why they plan certain activities or what they want children to learn from them.