Nursery near Shrewsbury given 'requires improvement' rating after recent Ofsted inspection

A children's nursery near Shrewsbury has been told it must improve after Ofsted raised concerns over staff changes and children's learning support.

By Luke Powell
Hillside House Nursery in Hook-A-Gate, that received top marks at its previous inspection, has been slapped with a 'requires improvement' rating following a recent visit in September. 

Ofsted said recent staff changes have disrupted the nursery's "key-person system", meaning there are frequent changes in the staff caring for babies.

In a report published on Wednesday (October 8), the inspector also found that staff do not always understand why they plan certain activities or what they want children to learn from them.

Hillside House Nursery in Hook-A-Gate has been rated ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted. Picture: Google
