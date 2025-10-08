Safety, hygiene and safeguarding concerns at south Shropshire nursery rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted in damning report

Ofsted said leaders at Woodlands Nursery in Hope Bowdler "lack effective oversight", with staff failing to carry out routine checks "properly", and leaving bins unemptied, used cloths on the floor, sun cream accessible to children, and broken plastic and wood in the nursery's garden area.

Staff were also found to not follow safety procedures, including checking the temperatures of children's meals, model hygienic behaviours, ensure there is sufficient hand-washing or fresh drinking water available, or make sure staff and children have a secure understanding of safeguarding procedures.

Furthermore, Ofsted said staff said do not "consistently engage meaningfully" with all children, or always encourage children with special educational needs and/or disabilities to "participate in activities alongside their peers".

Woodlands Nursery, located in Hope Bowdler in Church Stretton, has been criticised by Ofsted

However, bosses at Woodlands Nursery have disputed the report and said the setting is set to be reinspected.