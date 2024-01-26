Headteacher's 'heartfelt thanks' as school keeps Ofsted 'good' rating with 'outstanding' elements

Sir John Talbot's School in Whitchurch was inspected in December and has announced that the overall rating was judged to be 'good' which maintains the same rating from its last inspection in 2017.

But leaders at the mixed school, a part of the Marches Academy Trust, are particularly pleased with being rated 'outstanding' in two sub-categories of Leadership and Personal Development.

Ratings are added up across six categories to reach an overall score and the school did not get any 'outstandings' in 2017.

In a statement the school said that it is celebrating an "incredible Ofsted report".

Under the leadership of headteacher Tim Stonall, the school says it has built on strong foundations to further create an environment conducive to learning and growth.

Leaders say they are setting a standard for educational schools across the region. Inspectors noted a high-quality curriculum that enables students to know more and do more.

The school's other outstanding sub-category out of six was the school's commitment to Personal Development.

The school says this emphasis on personal growth ensures that students are not only academically proficient but also equipped with the skills and resilience needed to face the challenges of the future and the real world.

They were praised for exceptional support provided to students with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

As is common with most Ofsted reports the inspectors give the schools issues to work on before they come calling again. For Sir John Talbot's School, a mixed 11-18 secondary with 855 pupils on its roll, this is higher exclusion rates.

Ofsted says there has been a "recent reduction in the number of pupils who are suspended from school, although a small number of pupils continue to be suspended repeatedly."

It's an issue that headteacher Tim Stonnall wants to meet head on. He says they have a "resolute stance against poor behaviour" but that exclusions are "beginning to decline as a result of proactive measures to support students when needed".

Mr Stonall said thanks to the school's "incredible community".

He said: "I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to every member of our incredible community, from dedicated staff and enthusiastic students to supportive governors, caring families, and the invaluable contributions of the Marches Academy Trust.

"The support has been the cornerstone of our success, and we are immensely grateful for the collaborative spirit that defines our school.

"Together, we have created an environment that fosters learning, growth, and a sense of belonging."

Sir John Talbot's School says it remains committed to its journey towards excellence, continuously striving to provide a holistic and enriching educational experience for all.

The school says it looks forward to building on this success and no doubt hopes to nudge even closer to that cherished overall 'outstanding' rating the next time an inspector calls.

The school has published a video on YouTube where the head talks about the report: