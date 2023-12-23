Telford school ‘requires improvement’ despite ambition of acting headteacher

The Telford Priory School joined the Community Academies Trust in September 2015 and has received two grades of ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted inspectors since then.

The school was last inspected in March last year and Ofsted returned last month to carry out a monitoring visit.

Inspector Nicola Beech found that since the last inspection had taken place ‘significant changes’ of the school’s leadership had taken place.

“The trust has faced challenges in securing permanent appointments for some key leadership roles,” found Mrs Beech.

“This has affected the rate of progress made to bring about improvements. The Telford Priory School continues to require improvement. Leaders have made insufficient progress to improve the school.”

In a letter to acting headteacher David Barber she complemented him and the interim executive headteacher for sharing an ‘ambitious vision for the school’.

She added: “You are clear about the improvements that need to be made and the steps to achieving them.

“You want the very best for pupils. Staff understand this vision and support the improvements being put in place.