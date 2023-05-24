'Inadequate' Shrewsbury primary school placed in special measures

Crowmoor Primary School and Nursery. Photo: Google.

Staff and governors at Crowmoor Primary School say they are extremely saddened by the outcome of their latest Ofsted inspection, which took place on January 24 and 25 this year, but are determined to make rapid improvements.

In the report, which was published on Wednesday, inspectors said that 'personal development' was good, but 'the quality of education' and 'leadership and management' was inadequate.

'Early years provision' and 'behaviour and attitudes', they reported, also requires improvement.

Inspectors found that pupils "follow a broad curriculum, but they do not achieve well", with pupils leaving school without the reading skills they need to be ready for secondary education.

While inspectors found that pupils are "well cared for" and "smile and greet their teachers" when arriving in the morning, teachers do not always address some disruptive behaviour quickly during lessons.

Inspectors acknowledged that pupils were "safe at school" and can name adults who will help them, but found that senior leaders are new to their roles and have "failed to address the issues" which require improvement.

The Ofsted report reads: "Pupils who are not able to read are falling behind their peers in their learning, including children in the early years. Staff identify pupils who are at the early stages of reading and need additional support.

"However, these pupils do not then receive the extra help they need to improve this. Some staff do not have the right skills to teach phonics well.

"As a result, many pupils leave school unable to read at the expected level. This means that they are not ready for secondary education.

"Pupils can choose from a wide range of books and authors. Staff read stories to pupils with enthusiasm."

Inspectors recognised that safeguarding is effective and that leaders record and take effective action around any safeguarding concerns, that support is put in place quickly, and pupils feel safe.

Commenting on the report, Jayne Parkhurst, acting head teacher at Crowmoor Primary School and Nursery said: “We are really pleased that Ofsted recognised that our children have good personal development, we have always focussed on the social and emotional wellbeing of our pupils and will continue to do so.

"This can only be achieved by the wonderful relationships all leaders and staff have with each and every child throughout the school. Our children feel safe and enjoy coming to school.

"We are devastated by the outcome of the inspection but Ofsted recognised that we were already aware of the improvements needed, we have strategies in place to improve and an action plan to do so. School has already addressed some of the issues since Ofsted in January.

“As a school community and the Crowmoor family, we understand the need to make changes and look forward to the opportunities this will bring for us all – staff, governors, parents and children.

“We are incredibly proud of the good personal developments our pupils show and achieve, which was fully recognised by Ofsted inspectors.

"They saw that the children are provided with opportunities to experience communities beyond the one they live in – they know everyone is different. They show care and respect to people of different religions and cultures, and those with disabilities.

“We are really pleased that Ofsted recognised that we have a broad curriculum which all pupils, including those with SEND, access. Our pupils with SEND receive helpful support in class. Our pupils enjoy the responsibilities they are given.

“A number of months have passed but we have already taken steps, created an action plan of priorities and via the Department for Education secured funding to support us and improve those areas identified by Ofsted. We are working with Shine Academy to rapidly improve.

“All of the staff remain positive and enthusiastic about ensuring our next steps and priorities enable all of the children to learn to the very best of their abilities.

"We strive to continue to give the children all of those opportunities to enable them to Dream, Believe, Achieve, and we remain ‘proud to be Crowmoor’.”