'Friendly' Shrewsbury school praised by inspectors

In a recent visit to Meole Brace Primary and Nursery School, the inspectors rated the school as 'Good' and praised staff for the quality of their teaching.

The report, which was published this week, said: "Meole Brace school is at the heart of the local community. Senior leaders work well together to maintain the good standard of education. The school’s values of ‘community, respect and perseverance’ weave through the school’s curriculum and ethos. This has resulted in positive changes across the school.

"Pupils enjoy the school and they learn a lot. The teaching of reading, writing and mathematics is effective. By the time they leave, pupils reach high standards in these subjects. There is a friendly feel to this school, which pupils, staff, parents and carers appreciate.

"Pupils say that they feel safe and the relationships between staff and pupils are strong. Behaviour around the school is good. Pupils understand how to treat one another well.

"Children in the early years enjoy a well-resourced area in which to learn. They access an impressive range of activities that stimulate their language development.

"Behaviour is good at all times of the day, and there is little lost learning time. Pupils look out for one another. At lunchtime, ‘prefects’ get to help other pupils and classes to make the most of the break."

The inspector added: "The school is well led and staff are committed to working together to improve the curriculum offer further."