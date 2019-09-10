Nursery near Oswestry improves ‘inadequate’ rating to ‘good’

Louise Batham-Willmore, director at Unicorn Nursery, in Maesbury, near Oswestry, said the recent report clearly vindicated everything that was being done following the previous “disappointing result” in February.

“All the staff have worked tirelessly over the last six months to improve all aspects of the setting,” she said.

The Ofsted inspector was particularly impressed by the nursery facilities, with the latest report stating: “The attractive and well-resourced environment successfully supports all aspects of children’s learning and development.

In full:

“Very young babies are cared for in visually stimulating and intimate surroundings conducive to their needs.

“Older babies, toddlers and pre-school children have access to cosy areas, a sensory room and a Forest School.”

Joy Hayward, the deputy manager, said the inspector enjoyed watching the younger children using the Forest School.

Advertising

“It’s wonderful and very unusual to see young babies having the opportunity to participate in Forest School adventures,” the inspector’s report added.

“It is the sort of nursery I would send my children to.”

Vikki Aldred, the co-manager at Unicorn, said: “We have a very pro-active staff, and good planning and exciting activities mean that the children are making excellent progress in their development and learning.

“The new ideas – tinker table, play dough station, yoga and a wonderful Forest School for the babies, have all been embraced and taken on board by our very enthusiastic team.”

The nursery offers extra-curricular activities such as ‘Diddy Dance,’ drama lessons, French lessons and Gardening Club.