Shrewsbury primary school celebrates 'good' rating

The Grange Primary School, in York Road, Shrewsbury has made significant progress since the last time inspectors visited and told the school leaders it must improve.

Lowell Williams, chair of the board of trustees, praised the efforts of staff and headteacher Charlie Summers.

He said: “We are delighted with this very impressive Ofsted report for Grange Primary. We have seen significant improvements and must thank all the staff for their massive efforts to make this such a great school for the children and parents we serve.

"This is a brilliant team effort, led by Charlie Summers, the headteacher, who has worked with determination to establish a culture of high expectations for pupils and staff.”

The report from the three inspectors, who visited the school in June, said the pupils behave well in lessons and feel safe at school.

It also noted there is a focus on improving pupils’ progress which has led to improvement in the quality of teaching.

Mrs Summer added: “I am exceptionally proud of our amazing children and the dedicated team. I am thrilled the inspectors recognised the tireless hard work, commitment, dedication and diligent professionalism which is clear across the whole school

“I hope you will share in celebrating our success and be as proud of our brilliant school as I am. It really is a team effort from children, staff, parents, governors and trustees. It is a privilege and pleasure to be the head teacher of Grange Primary School and I know we will go from strength to strength.

“I love this school and am determined to strive for even more successes for our wonderful children.”