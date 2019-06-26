Independent school near Shrewsbury 'requires improvement'

Cruckton Hall School, in Cruckton, has been visited by Ofsted inspectors who have given it an official rating of ‘requires improvement’.

It says the school, which has 34 pupils, has undergone a major period of change and said teaching in mathematics is “weak”.

Jonathan Keay, lead inspector for Ofsted, said: “Leaders and managers have ensured that the independent school standards are fully met. However, the progress that pupils make is not yet consistently strong across the curriculum.

“Senior leaders have made many difficult decisions and are very committed people.

“However, their oversight of the curriculum and additional funding requires greater rigour.

“There has been a significant amount of change within the school and the Kisimul Group over time. A number of staff are absent from school. Overall, the quality of teaching and the impact it has on learning is variable.

“Assessment systems require development. Assessment criteria do not fully align to teachers’ plans and sequences of learning are sometimes muddled. It is difficult to ascertain how well some pupils are progressing. The teaching of mathematics is weaker than that found in other areas of the curriculum. Some of the curriculum goals established in mathematics are not challenging enough.

“Middle leaders have greater responsibility than in the past and are dedicated. However, they require further training and support to ensure that their evaluation of the school’s effectiveness is accurate.”

Mr Keay did say that the school had made progress since its last inspection.

He added: “A range of improvements have been secured since the additional inspection in September 2018.

“Despite the level of change, the quality of education is better and staff morale is improved.

“Kisimul Group have appointed further leaders who have considerable expertise and experience in this sector.

“They are reflective and want to get things right.

“Staff are positive and committed. Staff build strong relationships with pupils and have developed some exceptional strengths in subjects such as English and the arts.

“Staff work effectively to bring about improvements in pupils’ behaviour and personal development. Pupils want to come to school and attendance is rising.”

Cruckton Hall School has been approached for comment.