Shropshire primary school praised for its ambitious leaders

Beckbury Primary School has been rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted following a visit on April 9.

The school has staff which knows its strengths and weaknesses, it was found.

The report says the school has 76 pupils aged two to 11, despite only having capacity for 56. Jo Evans, inspector, said: “This is a good school. Senior leaders are ambitious for the school.

“They ensure that their actions focus on improving all aspects of pupils’ education.

“Governors are proud to be part of the school.

“They understand the school’s strengths and weaknesses. They provide effective challenge and support for all leaders.

“Pupils’ mathematical knowledge, understanding and skills are well-developed. Pupils in most year groups now make strong progress.

“Pupils develop a good understanding of spelling, punctuation and grammar rules.

Advertising

“They apply this knowledge well when they write extended pieces in English and in subjects across the curriculum.

“Most pupils throughout the school make good progress in writing.

“Teachers have secure subject knowledge across all areas of the curriculum. They use this to plan lessons that reflect what pupils should be learning in each year group.”