Llanidloes High School placed in special measures following Estyn visit

Powys County Council will support Llanidloes High School after Estyn inspectors were of the opinion that special measures are required for the school.

Inspectors visited the school in February 2026, and have found that the school had made insufficient progress against key recommendations from its previous core inspection.

The findings have been accepted by both the school and the council and will underpin a joint, detailed action plan to drive improvement. Council officers, the school and its governing body will work together to identify the reasons behind the inspection outcome and ensure the required changes are delivered.

Staff, pupils and parents will be fully supported throughout the improvement process.

Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “This is a deeply disappointing outcome for everyone connected with Llanidloes High School, and I fully recognise the concern this will cause for parents, learners and staff.

“The Estyn report offers a clear and honest assessment of where urgent improvement is needed – particularly around leadership, the quality of teaching, skills development and attendance. These challenges are significant, but they are also surmountable.

“We are committed to working side‑by‑side with the school to address these issues at pace.

“By focusing firmly on Estyn’s recommendations and building on the school’s strengths – such as positive teacher–pupil relationships – we will ensure that teaching and learning improves and that the school moves forward on a stable and sustainable footing.”

Clare Bound, Chair of the Llanidloes Schools’ Federation, said: “While we are disappointed by the content of the report, we accept its findings and see this as an important opportunity to reset and strengthen the school’s direction.

“The governing body, senior leadership team and staff are committed to working tirelessly alongside the council and Estyn to ensure rapid and sustained improvements across the school.”

The council will now work with the school to develop an action plan, which Estyn will review to ensure it is capable of bringing about the required improvements.

Inspectors will revisit the school within the next four to six months to monitor progress.