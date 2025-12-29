Concord College celebrates construction milestone for new 60-bed boarding residence and sports hall

A topping-out ceremony was held to mark the milestone at Concord College in Acton Burnell, near Shrewsbury.

Morris Property is leading the scheme to build a new 60-bed boarding residence and sports hall which will extend the college's existing facilities.

The investment is designed to enhance the student experience, providing new living and high-performance sports facilities to meet the college's growing academic and residential needs.

Attendees at the topping-out ceremony included staff from Concord College and Morris Property.

The project will now move into the internal fit-out phase as it progresses towards completion ahead of the 2026/27 academic year.

Staff from Concord College and Morris Property hold a topping-out ceremony on projects to create new a residence and sports hall at the college in Acton Burnell

Concord College principal Michael Truss said: "We're delighted with the progress that Morris Property has made on site.

"The new facilities are taking shape impressively and we look forward to welcoming students into the new developments next academic year."

Glyn O'Hara, senior contracts manager at Shrewsbury-based Morris Property, added: "This topping out ceremony is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the project.

"Working alongside Concord College and the design team has been a positive experience and we are proud to be delivering this high-quality facility."