Powys County Council is proposing to close Llandinam C.P. School and carried out a six-week consultation on the proposal between September and October 2025.

The findings of the consultation will be considered by Cabinet on Tuesday, December 16.

Cabinet will also be asked to continue with the process to close Llandinam C.P. School, which currently has 35 pupils.

If given the go-ahead, the council will publish a statutory notice formally proposing the change. It would then be required to consider another report to conclude the process.

Should the school close, pupils would need to transfer to other schools within the wider catchment area.

Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “We want to thank everyone who contributed to the recent consultation on this proposal. Your views have been carefully considered as part of this process.

The recommendation before Cabinet is to move forward by publishing a statutory notice to formally propose the closure of Llandinam C.P. School.

“Our priority is to ensure the best possible start for all learners, and we believe our Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys will help achieve that. This means addressing challenges such as the high proportion of small schools, falling pupil numbers, and significant surplus places across the county.

“Historic and projected figures show that Llandinam C.P. School will remain one of the smallest schools in Powys for the foreseeable future. It currently has one of the highest costs per pupil in the county – £7,424 compared to the Powys average of £5,214.

“Small pupil numbers mean pupils are taught in whole key stage classes, which limits opportunities to learn alongside peers of similar age and ability. Moving forward with this proposal would allow pupils to attend a larger school with broader educational and extra-curricular opportunities.

“This recommendation has not been made lightly, but we believe it is necessary to address low numbers and reduce surplus capacity in our primary schools.”

To read the council’s Strategy for Transforming Education 2020-2032 and details of the Transforming Education Programme - Wave 2 (2022 – 2027) visit www.powys.gov.uk/transformingeducation