'Together, we will continue to innovate, collaborate and create opportunities': Three north Shropshire schools join academy trust

The Marches Academy Trust said it was "delighted" to announce that the Westcliffe Federation schools, St Andrew’s CE Primary School, Kinnerley CE Primary School, West Felton CE Primary School and Weston Lullingfields CE Primary School officially joined the trust on Monday (December 1).

The trust already governs The Grove School, The Marches School, Shrewsbury Academy, Sir John Talbot's School, Woodlands School, Oakmeadow CE Primary School, and Tilstock CE Primary School.

Weston Lullingfields C of E School. Photo: Steve Leath

The new additions, says the trust, mark an exciting period of growth, strengthening its commitment to delivering exceptional education and fostering collaboration across Shropshire.

By joining the Marches Academy Trust, the trust says these schools will benefit from shared expertise, innovative curriculum development and enhanced opportunities for children, young people and staff alike.

Sarah Finch, CEO of the Marches Academy Trust, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the Westcliffe Federation schools into our family. This partnership reflects our shared vision of achievement through caring and our dedication to providing outstanding educational experiences for every child. Together, we will continue to innovate, collaborate and create opportunities that inspire and empower our communities.”

The integration of these schools will enable greater collaboration through enrichment activities, sporting events and shared resources, ensuring a dynamic and supportive learning environment for all.

For more information about the trust, visit www.marchesacademytrust.co.uk.