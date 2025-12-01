Shropshire college joins campaign to highlight power of specialist further education

Derwen College, in Gobowen, has signed up to the Power of Specialist Further Education (FE) campaign, led by Natspec - the membership body for specialist FE colleges.

Between Monday, December 1 and Friday, December 5, the college will be showcasing inspiring student journeys, including that of graduate Anna Redding.

Performing arts graduate Anna, who sustained a brain injury at birth resulting in learning and communication difficulties and short-term memory loss, embraced every opportunity during her time at Derwen College. She became a leading performer, mentor and advocate for others with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Anna now lives independently and recently won the 'Adult Learner of the Year' accolade at the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards 2025.

"For anyone considering specialist further education, I'd say take the chance," said Anna. "You never know what life will bring. I learnt to believe in myself and see what was possible."

During the campaign week, Derwen College will also host a lunch-and-learn event for business partners who provide weekly work placements for students and supported interns.

Derwen College principal and CEO Meryl Green said: "We are incredibly proud to see our graduates leave Derwen College with new-found confidence, ready to take on the next stage of their lives.

"Time and again, students and their families tell us they have achieved more than they ever thought possible, thanks to the dedication of our specialist staff and the opportunities we provide for every learner to reach their full potential.

"Specialist FE colleges give young people the skills and independence to thrive, contribute to their communities, and pursue their ambitions. The Power of Specialist FE Awareness Week is a chance to show policymakers, employers and the public just how vital this provision is - not only for learners and their families, but for society as a whole."