Telford & Wrekin students outperform Shropshire pupils in A-level results

The new DoE figures have shown that A-level students in the borough of Telford and Wrekin achieved an average of 5.1 points above their Shropshire counterparts.

The average A-level result for Telford students improved in the last academic year by more than two points, from 35.5 to 37.7.

In the Shropshire Council area, the average point score for Shropshire A-level students in the last academic year was 32.6, slightly higher than the 32.4 the year before.

The figures put Shropshire below the national average of 35.9 and slightly lower than the West Midlands average of 33.4.

The Association of School and College Leaders said the results come as "schools and colleges continue to battle against funding and staff shortages", and after students had their early school experiences disrupted by the pandemic.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the slight improvement in results "follows years of incredibly hard work from students and teachers".

"This cohort suffered disruption to their earlier education due to the pandemic, while schools and colleges continue to battle against funding and staff shortages. Everyone should be proud of their efforts," he added.

"However, it remains the case that results differ widely across regions, which is connected to the large attainment gap between disadvantaged pupils and their peers.

"More has got to be done at a governmental level to tackle the socioeconomic factors behind these longstanding trends and give all pupils, regardless of where they live, the best possible chance to succeed."

Across England, female students slightly outperformed males, while students with special educational needs scored less than those without.

On average, those eligible for free school meals scored more than five percentage points lower than those not eligible, and white students outperformed their black and Asian counterparts.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "Tackling the baked-in inequalities in our education system will take time but, through our Plan for Change, this Government is taking action against the root causes that we know are holding young people back.

"We are driving high and rising standards for every child through reforms to the national curriculum and assessment and new RISE teams and strengthened school accountability.

"This comes alongside work to tackle disadvantage including free breakfast clubs in every primary school, our expansion of free school meals, and earlier intervention for children with additional needs, creating a school system that supports every child to achieve and thrive.

"Our landmark Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill and forthcoming Schools White Paper will put children at the centre of the education and social care systems, breaking the link between their background and what they can go on to achieve."